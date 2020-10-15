LAKE JACKSON — A 25-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to a Houston hospital by medical helicopter Thursday afternoon, police said.
A 29-year-old woman, the man and a teenager younger than 17 were inside a condo in the 400 block of Garland Drive when a disturbance began, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said.
During the altercation, the man was shot in the upper chest, he said. The child is not believed to be directly involved in the shooting, Welch said, but the officer declined to comment on who shot the man.
No one was in custody as of an hour after the shooting, which happened at about 4:30 p.m., he said. Police still were interviewing witnesses, he said.
The man went by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition, Welch said.
