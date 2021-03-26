ALVIN — A three-day run of drive-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week concludes today at Stanton’s Shopping Center in Alvin.
People are encouraged to register online at is.gd/CHNalvinvax, people who need assistance registering can be helped at the site. Community Health Network is leading the event; at a similar network event over the weekend, about 2,000 people received a vaccine dose.
The vaccination clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today outside in the center’s parking lot at 219 N. Taylor St.
Community Health Network also recently gained access to a vaccine supply from the federal government that could lead to thousands more vaccine doses per week headed to Brazoria County.
“We should be receiving that kind of distribution soon,” said Penny Pabst, chief administrative officer for the Community Health Network. “It will probably be (in early April). Until that time, we’re dependent still on the county. The county has been very generous in providing us vaccines. They’re going gangbusters.”
People can also sign up for a waitlist through the UTMB Health system, Galveston and Galveston County Health District that prioritizes people by health risk. With the state opening vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older Monday, anyone who have not been vaccinated is encouraged to sign up with the COVID-19 waitlist.
“We want to make sure that people sign up and are ready to get vaccinated as our supply increases and state guidelines are updated,” Dr. Janak Patel, UTMB director of healthcare epidemiology and infection control, said in a statement Tuesday. “Signing up now means that you are already on the list when the criteria are changed to allow more people to be vaccinated.”
Latest school numbers
At this point in the school year, Brazosport ISD is showing 46 COVID cases within the district — 38 students and eight staff. The most cases are at Brazoswood High School, which showed 11 student cases Thursday.
Of the other 10 schools in the district with student cases, there were five at Freeport Intermediate School, and each of the other schools — A.P. Beutel Elementary, Bess Brannen Elementary, T.W. Ogg Elementary, O.M. Roberts Elementary, R. O’Hara Lanier Middle, Grady Rasco Middle, Clute Intermediate, Lake Jackson Intermediate and Brazosport High — had student case counts of four people or fewer.
There are three staff cases at Clute Intermediate, and one each at Madge Griffith Elementary, Lanier Middle, Brazosport High, the Brazos Success Academy and among non-campus staff.
The latest data from Angleton ISD showed 18 students and four staff among its cases. All 18 student cases were at Angleton High School. The staff cases — one each per school — were at the high school, Central Elementary, Frontier Elementary and Angleton Junior High.
Columbia-Brazoria ISD reported three cases — a staff member and student at Columbia High School, and a student at West Columbia Elementary.
There was one active staff case for Danbury ISD, who works off-campus.
The daily count
Brazoria County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and 151 recoveries, with 17 of the new cases deemed probable. Seven of the new cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old. One of the new cases is from a resident at The Colonnades at Reflection Bay assisted-living facility in Pearland.
The most cases for the day came out of Pearland with 24, followed by 14 in Alvin, seven in Clute, four in Jones Creek, three each in Freeport and Lake Jackson, two each in Iowa Colony, Manvel and Richwood, and one each in Danbury and Sandy Point.
The most cases among age groups was 15 people aged 10-19 years, followed by 12 among people in their 30s, 11 each among people in their 20s and 50s, seven among children 9 years or younger, six people in their 40s, four people in their 60s and one person in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
