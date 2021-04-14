ANGLETON — Southern Brazoria County health care providers said they have received no reports of adverse side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which federal officials recommended Tuesday be paused from use.
The Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine has been linked to an unusual clotting condition the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to investigate. The agency recommends providers stop administering the vaccine while that investigatiopn takes place.
Six people reported blood clotting after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine among the 6.8 million doses administered, officials said. None were in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement.
CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport in Lake Jackson and Sweeny Community Hospital had been administering the vaccine cleared for use Feb. 27 and had not heard of any problems resulting from the shot.
“We administered the shots when they were accepted by the government, federally and state,” Sweeny Community spokeswoman Tracie Copeland said. “We look forward to seeing the results of testing that can be done.”
CHI St. Luke’s planned to administer 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, but that clinic has been postponed, registered nurse and vaccination team member Kimberly Arias said.
“We receive vaccines as the state sends them to us, so as soon as we get more vaccines in from the state, the sooner we can let the public know,” Arias said. “We are just going to wait on the recommendations of the CDC.”
Vaccine distribution should not be affected at the county level since the health department is administering only the Moderna vaccine, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We have not received any Johnson & Johnson so we have not administered any Johnson & Johnson, nor do we have any in our fridge,” Sebesta said. “We have been 100 percent administering Moderna and the county health department has administered over 20,000 shots.”
Officials prioritize Moderna vaccines because county offices do not have a freezer cold enough to store the Pfizer vaccine.
Pfizer vaccines must be frozen at -112 to ‑76 degrees Fahrenheit while the Moderna can be stored around -13 to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.
Johnson & Johnson can be stored at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We have just stayed out of the Johnson & Johnson realm,” Sebesta said. “Not because we knew anything. We have gotten in a good routine with the Moderna.”
UTMB will administer first doses of the Pfizer from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday at the Dow Academic Center, 500 College Drive. Residents can book appointments at www.utmb.edu/covid-19/vaccine/2dose-schedule.
A Clute man in his 70s was announced Tuesday to have died from COVID-related illnesses, according to the county’s daily report.
There were 59 new COVID-19 cases announced, along with 83 recoveries and 20 probable cases. One of the new cases was from a test that is more than two weeks old.
There were nine cases in Pearland; six in Brazoria; four each in Alvin, Lake Jackson and Manvel; three each from Angleton and Clute; two each in Holiday Lakes and West Columbia; and one each in Liverpool and Richwood.
Among age groups, there were nine cases each among people in their 30s and 40s, five adolescents, four among people in their 50s, three each among those in their 20s and 60s and two among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Brazoria County now has 34,912 residents who have tested positive since mid-March 2020, with 1,153 remaining and 32,910 recovered. About 1.1 percent or 399 have died and 450 were probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
