Two nursing home residents have died from complications involving COVID-19, Brazoria County announced Tuesday afternoon.
The victims were residents at Clute's Creekside Village and Pearland's Windsong Care Center, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. This brings the number of deaths in the county to 11, not including prison inmates.
Thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those lost, Sebesta said.
There were no nursing home residents or prison employees involved in Brazoria County’s 12 new reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, Sebesta said.
Despite 10 fewer cases than Monday's 22, Sebesta refused to claim the end of a potential Memorial Day spike.
“Ask me again in a week,” Sebesta said.
Pearland accounted for half of the day's reported cases with six.
Two Pearland women in their 30s, one in her 40s and another in her 70s were reported to test positive, according to the data.
A girl younger than 10 and a man in his 40s were listed as probable, the data shows. It is unknown if they are connected, Sebesta said.
Outside of Pearland, Angleton and Danbury women in their 30s, Angleton and Freeport men in their 20s and an Iowa Colony man in his 40s also were announced as positives, according to county data.
The county also reported 16 people recovered, bringing recoveries to 581 residents.
With the exclusion of Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons, Brazoria County has had 770 residents contract COVID-19 with 164 of them remaining active. There are 14 cases listed as probable, meaning they are symptomatic and live in the same household as someone who has tested positive.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.