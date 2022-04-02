LAKE JACKSON — A gas leak caused by a construction crew has a one whole city block shut down while the Lake Jackson Fire department waits for repairs.
The department was called out about 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of That Way and Center Way for an exposed gas main, authorities said.
“One of the construction crews working on a downtown renovation project struck a 3-inch gas main and pulled a branch line from that meant exposing a 2 inch outlet,” Lake Jackson Assistant Fire Chief Chris Harvey said.
The blocked-off area starts about Parking Way to Circle Way to This Way and Circle Way and are going east and west based on wind directions, Harvey said.
“We have been constantly monitoring gas and O2 levels within businesses affected immediately around the release right in front of the Bodega,” Harvey said.
CenterPoint arrived about 45 to 50 minutes into the incident and the department is currently waiting for a construction crew, he said.
With winds having subsided, the gas is going up into the atmosphere, he said.
“Some of the customers and employees' cars in the downtown district had to be abandoned in the area we closed off so we don’t have any unnecessary ignition sources,” Harvey said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.