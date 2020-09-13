ANGLETON
Backlogging was not an issue in the county’s lowest case day in a week, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
County officials had announced Saturday that a large portion of the last week’s unexpectedly high case counts was caused by three separate labs having issues in reporting, Trower said.
“Sundays are usually slower, but there was no known backlogging today,” Trower said.
Sunday’s 60 reported cases concluded a seven-day stretch creating a 109.7 daily average of new cases, an increase from the 70.8 averaged the previous seven days.
Brazoria County still remains above the statewide average per 1,000 cases with 29.23 cases — higher numbers than Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and Bexar County, according to state health department data.
Pearland accounted for the majority of Sunday’s count, with 32 patients residing there.
In other cities, Clute had seven residents test positive, followed by Angleton with six and Sweeny with three. Two were from Alvin, West Columbia and Danbury and one was from Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Brookside Village, Lake Jackson and Manvel.
Residents in their 20s were most affected, totaling 15 of Sunday’s report, while 10 were in their 30s.
Nine patients were adolescents, seven each were in their 40s and 50s, four were older than 80 and younger than 10, three were in their 60s and one was in their 70s, the dashboard shows.
Of those, four were residents in Clute’s Woodlake Nursing Home and one was a Brazoria County jail inmate, Trower said.
Zero residents were reported to have recovered from the virus, a regular occurrence for Sundays, Trower said.
Of the 9,670 total cases, 2,152 remain active and 7,417 are considered recovered, while 84 people have died and 17 cases are considered probable.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
