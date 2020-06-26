The county reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Friday, exceeding its previous record case count by 20.
People have dropped their guard, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“I think we can link it back to the economy opening back up and that people have moved into summertime mode,” Sebesta said. “People need to maintain social distancing, hygiene, and wearing masks if we want to slow the spread of this virus."
County-reported data Friday includes one nursing home employee and one prison unit employee.
“One was an employee at Ramsey, and another one was an employee at Oak Village Healthcare,” Sebesta said.
The Ramsey unit is in Rosharon and Oak Village Healthcare is a long-term care facility in Lake Jackson.
The county reported another COVID-19-related death on Friday, bringing the death toll to 16.
“One death reported was from was a 99-year-old female who was a Windsong resident,” Sebesta said.
An array of people in Pearland, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Bonnie, Brazoria, Clute, Brazoria, Danbury, Freeport, Iowa Colony, Manvel, Sweeny, West Columbia, Jones Creek, Liverpool and Richwood all confirmed positive for the coronavirus. The county reported no probable cases Friday.
Pearland reported 18 cases of the coronavirus, including one boy and two girls between the ages of 10 and 19, and 15 men and women between the ages 20 and 69.
Lake Jackson reported 15 cases of the coronavirus, including five boys and girls between the ages of 0 and 19, and 10 women and men between the ages of 20 and 59.
Alvin reported 13 cases of the coronavirus, including women and men between the ages of 20 and 59 years old.
Nine positive cases of the coronavirus were reported out of Angleton, including women and men between the ages of 20 and 79 years old, according to county data.
Eight positive cases of the coronavirus were reported out of Clute, including three women and three men, each in their 20s, one woman in her 30s and a boy under the age of 10.
Freeport reported six positive cases and Manvel reported seven positive cases, including one girl between the ages of 10 and 19 and women and men between the ages of 20 and 59.
Sweeny reported one girl between the ages of 10 and 19, and two men in their 20s.
Richwood had four cases, all women in their 20s, and West Columbia added up to five, including women and men in their 20s up to their 50s.
One man in his 40s tested for the virus from Bonney, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s tested positive in Brazoria, one woman in her 30s from Danbury, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s from Iowa Colony, two men in their 40s from Jones Creek, a woman in her 40s from Liverpool and one woman in her 50s from Demi John.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
