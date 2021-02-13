Precautions are being made to keep people from having to head outside during the historic cold snap expected to arrive Sunday night and continue through much of the week. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
ALVIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The campus will be closed Monday and Tuesday but all face-to-face classes will be shifted to virtual learning, a news release states.
Clinical courses will be canceled, school services will still be available virtually and the lab school will be closed.
“Administrators will continue to monitor the weather and will issue a decision about Wednesday by 4 p.m. Tuesday,” the news release states. “Any information about future closures will be posted to Alvin Community College social media and the website at www.alvincollege.edu.”
ANGLETON
As a safety precaution, Waste Connections will be closed Monday and there will be no trash service in Angleton that day.
On Monday, Waste Connections will determine the ability to run all operations on Tuesday.
ANGLETON ISD
Angleton ISD announced Saturday all schools and facilities will close Tuesday, spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers in a statement.
School is scheduled to resume Wednesday but officials will continue to monitor the weather, Chalmers said in a statement.
BRAZORIA COUNTY EXPRESSWAY
The Highway 288 toll lanes from north of Highway 6 to the Harris County line will be closed at 4 p.m. Sunday. The move should help encourage people to stay home and focus resources on keeping the main lanes clear.
The toll lanes in Harris County also will be closed at that time.
When the lanes reopen will depend on conditions. With the Presidents' Day holiday Monday, light traffic is expected as many regular commuters into and out of Houston were off work.
BRAZOSPORT COLLEGE
Brazosport College issued a statement Friday urging students and staff to not come to campus all day Monday or until after 5 p.m. Tuesday, a statement read.
An update will be provided at 3 p.m. Monday at brazosport.edu and the college’s social media pages.
BRAZOSPORT ISD
All schools and facilities will be closed Tuesday, Public Information Officer Tami Sophia announced..
School is scheduled to resume Wednesday but officials will continue to monitor the weather, Sophia said in a statement Saturday.
COLUMBIA-BRAZORIA ISD
School officials announced all schools and facilities will remain closed Tuesday and will return to normal operations Wednesday, according to a statement on the district website.
DANBURY ISD
Danbury ISD announced Friday all Tuesday classes would switch to remote learning for all students.
Students were given homework assignments after school Friday to complete before in-person classes resume Wednesday, and those who do not complete the assignments will have an unexcused absence marked for Tuesday.
DAMON ISD
Damon ISD Superintendent David Hayward stated all school facilities will be closed Tuesday.
Students were given homework assignments after school Friday to complete before class resume Wednesday.
Teachers will be ready to assist their students remotely, Hayward said.
FREEPORT
The city and Salvation Army have teamed on a warming center and shelter at the Freeport Recreation Center, 803 North Front St., that can accommodate up to 40 people overnight.
For specific information, call the Salvation Army of Freeport at 979-233-5420.
The police department also collected blankets to distribute to known homeless residents.
LAKE JACKSON
Most city buildings already were to be closed Monday because of the Presidents' Day holiday, but the Lake Jackson Recreation Center has joined the list and will be closed both Monday and Tuesday.
Trash service for Monday has been canceled. Residents should wait until their next regular trash day to put out their cans.
SWEENY ISD
Sweeny ISD announced Friday all Tuesday classes would switch to remote learning for all students.
All extracurricular activities, including sports events, have been canceled for both Monday and Tuesday, the district said.
Updates and additional information will be posted on the district website and Facebook page, spokeswoman Kelly Stroud said in a statement.
