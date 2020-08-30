Brazoria County reported Sunday the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since late June. There were only 31 new cases added to the cumulative total, which is now 8,414. The last time the county announced so few new cases was June 22, when there were 26.
There were no new recoveries, but the numbers do reflect an increase in the number of cumulative confirmed cases for the first time since a new reporting standard was adopted Aug. 21.
County Judge Matt Sebesta said the county doesn’t count recovered cases on Sunday because they’re working short-staffed. He also said there were no new reports from local nursing and assisted-living facilities, and no new reports from the county jail.
Pearland reported the most cases Sunday with 14, while the other 17 cases were spread more or less evenly across 11 cities. There were three cases each in Angleton and Freeport, two cases each in Alvin and Brazoria, and one case each in Brookside Village, Danbury. Lake Jackson, Liverpool, Manvel, Rosharon and Sweeny.
Among age groups, there were seven cases among people in their 50s, six cases for people in their 30s, five among people in their 20s, four reports each for people in their 40s and 60s, three among those aged 10-19, and one case each for children younger than 10 and people 80 years old and older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
