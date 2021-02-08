In one of a series of statistics that could suggest light at the end of the tunnel on COVID-19, the number of Texans presently hospitalized dropped below 10,000 for the first time in more than a month.
That’s according to statistics released Saturday by the Texas Department of State Health Services. The data showed 9,957 Texans currently in hospitals statewide receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus.
In Brazoria County, 38.9 percent of intensive care unit beds — and 24.3 percent of general hospital beds — are occupied by people with COVID-19 infections, per data compiled by the SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council. The trend in the county is gradually down from the post-holiday peak in January.
While infections and hospitalizations are sliding, the number of people vaccinated is creeping higher — 25,248 people, or 6.7 percent of Brazoria County residents, received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot as of Friday, according to Covid Act Now. Around 2.5 percent, or 9,214 county residents, received their second vaccine dose.
Sunday’s report released by the Brazoria County government showed 43 new cases Sunday, including 22 probable. There were no reported recoveries and no reported cases that came from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
Sunday also breaks the four-day consecutive run of COVID-related deaths of county residents being announced.
The most confirmed new COVID cases came from Pearland with 10, followed by four in Alvin, three in Iowa Colony, two in Manvel and one in Brazoria.
People aged 10-19 led age groups with five cases, followed by four cases among people in their 40s, three cases each among people in their 30s and 60s, two cases among people in their 20s, and one case each among people in their 50s, 70s and those 80 years old and older. There were no confirmed cases among children aged nine and younger.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.