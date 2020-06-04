A Damon man and woman in their 30s became the city’s first residents announced to have COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.
The woman in her 30s was recorded as a probable case, meaning the positives were likely from the same household, according to county data. Probable cases are in symptomatic people who live in the same household as someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
“Unfortunately another community has been affected,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Pearland was again the most represented accounting for three of Thursday’s 10 announced cases.
Pearland men in their 40s and older than 80 and a woman in her 50s were announced to have the virus, according to the data.
One of these people is a Windsong Care Center resident, Sebesta said.
Angleton and Alvin each had two residents announced as sick, according to county data, including an Angleton man in his 30s and woman in her 20s and an Alvin man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s.
No cases were announced associated with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Sebesta said.
The county also had nine recoveries.
The county has reported 967 cases of COVID-19 with 419 active, 528 recovered and seven probables. Twelve people with the disease have died.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
