SURFSIDE BEACH — Hurricane Laura’s high tides left many streets and ground-level structures covered by inches of water Thursday.
Bluewater Highway reopened after noon Thursday.
Sheryl Sherbrook and Steve Cone, who both have houses on the island, said the worst impact was close to the jetties. The flooding dissipated traveling away from the jetties, they said.
The sand dunes are completely decimated. There are wooden poles in the ground showing where they used to be, Cone said. All of the Christmas trees previously staked to build the dunes are nowhere to be found, he said.
Residents have said the tides rolled in late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, leaving nearly 18 inches of water.
At Beachfront Deck Bar & Grill, employees were actively cleaning debris from last night’s surge.
The restaurant has no significant damage despite waves washing out much of the dunes and the fencing and leaving debris covering the bottom level of the business.
People should be wary of rattlesnakes in the area due to the destruction of the dunes, which were part of their habitat.
Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said residents did not place any distress calls about the storm and had no issues with the city’s implemented curfew.
City officials also decided to close the beach for the remainder of the week, according to a statement.
Look for more coverage in Friday's print and online editions of The Facts.
