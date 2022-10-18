Firefighters remained at Rockey’s Special Events Center into the night Tuesday after a fire destroyed the barn and encompassed multiple vehicles and a tractor, officials said.
A nearby firefighter spotted the smoke and called for assistance just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wild Peach Fire Chief Al Roth said.
“We had one of our firemen on the other side and I saw the smoke and came all the way over here to investigate, but there was a lot of black smoke and he’s the one who called,” Roth said.
The center serves a wedding venue and hosts other events. Owner Rockey Joe Gibson’s house also is on the property, and there is extra housing for people to rent.
“Walked outside, saw the smoke and no one’s here,” Roth said. “We got here quick enough. We will put water on the house to keep you from catching on fire.”
Firefighters feared the flames would spread to Gibson’s home, but they were able to bring it under control before the house received any damage.
Most of the barn, the main event building, was lost to the fire. Hot spots on that building concerned firefighters after the blaze was considered extinguished about two hours after it was reported. They continued pouring water on the remanants of the structure for several hours.
Firefighters from the West Columbia, Sweeny, Wild Peach, Jones Creek fire departments, as well as, other emergency medical services were on the scene as Wild Peach called for additional pumpers and manpower.
Blake French, who lives near Rockey’s, appeared right as the fire was near its peak. A Brazoria volunteer firefighter he knows told him about what was going on with the fire, he said.
No cause of the fire was immediately available late Tuesday. Gibson declined to comment.
Gibson is a popular figure in the Brazoria and Wild Peach community, known for his charitable efforts and volunteering his facilities for fundraisers.
“If somebody’s in trouble, you got to help them. That’s all there is to it,” Gibson said during a 2016 profile in The Facts.
