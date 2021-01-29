ANGLETON — Brazoria County is announcing an average of almost two COVID-19-related deaths each day this year after three more fatalities were added to the toll Thursday.
The latest fatalities, bringing to total announced in January to 55, continue the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic, according to county data. The previous high for deaths announced in a month by the county was 38 in December.
With the 14 fatalities announced this week, the county matched its total for all of November. Brazoria County officials do not announce a COVID-related death until it receives death certificate confirmation of the cause.
Victims announced Thursday were a Danbury woman in her 80s, a Manvel man in his 60s and a Pearland woman in her 70s, spokeswoman Sharon Trower said in her report.
The surge in deaths follows an overall spike in new cases that started around Thanksgiving. The county endured its highest daily case counts of the pandemic with 441 announced Dec. 27 and peaked with 464 cases added Jan. 3, according to county data.
Pearland led Thursday’s report of 207 new cases with 57 residents testing positive, followed by 16 from Iowa Colony and 13 from Lake Jackson. Eight from Manvel, six from Angleton, four from Sweeny, three each from Freeport, Clute, Richwood and Danbury, two each from Surfside and West Columbia and a resident from Brazoria, Liverpool, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek also came back with a positive diagnosis.
Residents in their 30s were the most-affected among age groups, accounting for 23 cases, followed by 21 adolescents, 20 in their 20s, 18 each in their 40s and 50s, 12 children younger than 10 and 10 in their 60s. Seven in their 70s and four residents older than 80 also reported positive.
Of Thursday’s new cases, one was a Tuscany Village resident in Pearland, four were from tests administered more than two weeks ago, one case was transferred out of jurisdiction and 97 were considered probable.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
County officials announced 261 residents had recovered, Trower said in a statement.
With the addition of Thursday’s numbers, Brazoria County reached 26,888 reported cases of COVID-19, of which 3,866 are active and 1,426 are probable. There have been 21,334 recoveries and 262 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.