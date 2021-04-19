ANGLETON — The number of new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday was the lowest for the month in Brazoria County its monthly with only 29 reported.
The 29 new cases in the county Sunday included 17 probable cases.
There were at least six cases in Pearland, two each in Mancel and Liverpool and one each in Brazoria and Iowa Colony, according to the county dashboard, reflecting only the confirmed cases.
Among age groups, at least three cases each were children younger than 10 and residents in their 50s. Two each were also either adolescents, in their 20s or in their 40s.
The lower trends averaged 16.4 cases per 100,000 residents over the last week, according to COVID Act Now.
The site also reports the county has a 1.0 infection rate and a 6.7 positive test rate. All three marks are lower than similarly sized Galveston County, according to COVID Act Now.
About 34.5 percent of residents had already received at least their first COVID-19 vaccination, the site states.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Brazoria County now has 35,185 residents who have tested positive since mid-March 2020, with 1,106 remaining and 33,184 recovered. About 1.1 percent or 403 have died and 492 were probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
