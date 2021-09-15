Lake Jackson workers faced a challenging feat in the wake of Hurricane Nicholas, with more than 200,000 cubic yards of brush material estimated to be removed across the city. That amount equals roughly three years’ worth of standard brush removal, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
To make brush removal more streamlined, the city will activate its contract with Crowder Gulf to take and process the debris. City crews will begin picking up residential brush Wednesday, and the fees for brush pickup and drop off will be waived, Mundo said.
Much of the city remained without power throughout the day Tuesday, but crews had been clearing streets to make it easier for electric crews to access numerous transformers that blew in the storm.
CenterPoint crews could be seen throughout the city on Tuesday, evaluating damage and determining the best way to get lights back on.
“They have deployed some of their line crews to the city, so they have finished some of their assessments and are starting to work on getting things back to normal,” Mundo said.
To help alleviate the burden on residents without power, H-E-B has partnered with the city to offer ice to residents who need it, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road.
A limit of four bags per vehicle will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, Mundo said.
