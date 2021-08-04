The recent surge of the COVID-19 delta variant has brought hospitalizations back to where they were during the summer wave last year, which risks overwhelming the hospital system, UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus Administrator Beth Reimschissel said.
“The state of COVID-19 for our region and immediate Brazoria County area is alarming as the number of Delta variant cases are escalating at a rapid pace,” she said in a statement. “Current hospitalizations are very similar in volume as we had seen in the second wave in June-July of 2020. Although we have continued to accommodate our immediate community members through our urgent care and ER at the UTMB Angleton Danbury Campus and UTMB system, the struggle to acquire open hospital beds around the region is once again the reality we face.”
Since July 28, when there were 14 cases, new COVID admissions have risen, with the only days showing a decrease being Saturday and Monday, according to the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council. Those days show fewer than six cases before they spiked again Tuesday with 14.
The council’s COVID Executive Hospital Summary also reports 27.53 percent of patients tested positive in the past seven days, with a total patient census of 287.
At this time, there are no COVID adult surges, the summary stated. However, 21 residents are positive for the virus in the ICU, along with 58 in general isolation.
Reimschissel urges the community the situation is likely to worsen if such a large share of community members remain unvaccinated.
“We strongly encourage the community to seek the opportunity for vaccination knowing the link to mild symptoms and illness of those vaccinated compared to the mass majority of those hospitalized being unvaccinated,” Reimschissel said in a statement. “The delta variant is known for being extremely contagious and has already impacted our community greatly. We encourage all of our patients to seek vaccination opportunities that are in excess and available close to home. With this upward trend in cases, vaccination and precaution are the best measures in preventing our current situation from worsening.”
CHI St. Luke’s Health spokeswoman Vanessa Astros did not respond to emails or phone calls regarding the status of COVID cases at its Lake Jackson hospital.
In Angleton, Spence’s Medical Center Pharmacy has seen a “slight uptick” in vaccination appointments but it’s not where it needs to be, pharmacist Stacie Heath said.
“We get one or two a day, one day a week we get like 10, so 20 a week or so,” Heath said. “We got really, really low for a few weeks.”
The pharmacy is urging customers to get vaccinated through messages on its Facebook page, Heath said. Like many pharmacies, no appointment is necessary to get the shot at Spence.
Many stores again are asking customers to wear a mask based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urges people to wear a face-covering in indoor settings regardless of vaccination status to help stem the spread of COVID. Among major retailers who have reinstated mandatory mask policies in the last week are Apple, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy and Target.
Under executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, businesses have the discretion to set their own COVID policies, but local governments are not allowed to require people to wear masks or order reduced capacity in public spaces.
A past October order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott required capacity rollbacks or possible closures for any Trauma Service Area with seven consecutive days of a percentage of hospital capacity above 15 percent for COVID-19 patients.
Trauma Area R which encompasses Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties had a collective COVID hospitalization rate of 19.78 percent as of Sunday over the last week, according to state data.
There are also 171 available hospital beds, 14 ICU beds and 212 ventilators within the area, according to the Texas Department of State of Health Services.
Brazoria County officials have never issued a countywide mask mandate, but many cities issued them earlier in the pandemic. Any requirements for people to wear masks or get vaccinated would have to come from Austin, Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“We don’t have the ability to do lockdowns or mask mandates or anything of that sort,” Sebesta said. “We are completely at the discretion of the governor on this.”
