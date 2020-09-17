A major data provider outage contributed to a low daily case count for Brazoria County on Thursday, officials said. Of the 37 new cases reported, 28 were from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
“That’s a pretty good footnote with today’s cases,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said of the outage.
All of the computers at the health department were down slightly before noon Thursday, he said, meaning they stopped “taking cases” then, when they would usually continue until 2 or 3 p.m.
The highest number of cases came from Pearland residents Thursday, with 16 of the 37. The next highest number of cases came from Alvin, with seven.
The remaining cities with cases Thursday had two or fewer. Angleton, Manvel, Lake Jackson, Clute, Freeport and Richwood each had two new cases. Brazoria and Sweeny each had one.
The most affected age group was people in their 20s with 10 new cases. That was followed by people in their 40s (6), then people in their 30s and 60s had five new cases each. There were three new cases among people in their 70s and adolescents, two in people in their 60s and 80 or older and one in a child younger than 10.
None of the new cases were associated with nursing homes, assisted living facilities, prisons or the county jail, Sebesta said.
The county hopes the data provider outage will be fixed before the start of Friday’s workday, Sebesta said.
It creates an issue with getting the data to the county, rather than the county’s reporting.
No matter the data, officials still recommend hygiene, wearing masks and not congregating in large groups.
“That has been the constant message and that will be a constant message moving forward,” Sebesta said.
To date, the county has had 9,930 cases of the novel coronavirus. The county reported 90 recoveries Thursday, continuing to widen the gap between active and recovered cases, of which there are 2,053 and 7,790, respectively, according to the county dashboard.
The death toll remains at 85 and there are two cases considered probable, meaning they are in people who are symptomatic and linked to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
