CLUTE — A single-car crash across the street from The Facts offices late Tuesday sent one man to the hospital and left a live power line across the road.
The driver of a red sedan left the southbound lane of in front of a shopping center in the 700 block of South Main Street and struck a pole about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. First responders had to help the driver from the car to a waiting stretcher.
CenterPoint crews responded to the crash scene about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday and shortly after to cut electricity to the surrounding area to repair the broken line. Doing so interrupted The Facts' press operations about halfway through printing Wednesday's edition.
First responders blocked South Main Street from Highway 288 to Plantation Drive while dealing with the crash and while the line was repeaired.
It isn't immediately known when power will be restored, but the remainder of the print run will be completed when it is. Some carriers already had picked up their papers for distribution, but others won't be able to run their routes until the presses can resume operating.
We appreciate subscribers' patience during the unusual circumstance. Carriers will complete their routes as soon as possible, but many will not be able to do so until after 6 a.m.
If you have any questions, please contact our circulation department at 979-265-2999 after 5 a.m.
