Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the direction of travel and to correct that the Honda did not roll.
LAKE JACKSON — A woman in her 30s was flown to a Houston hospital via medical helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A male driver and passenger, both also in their 30s, were in a black Chevy Silverado that had come to a complete stop in the 300th block of Highway 332 East at about 4 a.m. Saturday, Lake Jackson Police Lt. Carey Lankford said.
The woman was traveling northbound at normal speeds in a white Honda, Lankford said. Unable to stop, she crashed into the back of the Silverado.
The woman sustained severe leg injuries, Lankford said. She was taken via medical helicopter to a Houston hospital, though he did not know which one. No information regarding her condition was available early Saturday afternoon.
Both occupants of the Silverado appeared intoxicated when police made contact with them on scene, Lankford said. They sustained minor injuries and were taken via EMS to St. Luke’s Health Brazosport for evaluation and treatment, he said.
The woman is not suspected to have been intoxicated, Lankford said.
Investigators could not say whether the woman or the two men were wearing seatbelts.
“There is a pending investigation,” Lankford said. “Charges may be applicable.”
Dakota Perry is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0149.
