Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta believes a variety of causes could be responsible for a daily spike in new novel coronavirus cases over the last week.
“Who knows,” Sebesta said. “I’m not going say it’s just a Memorial Day spike. We have opened up. People have been interacting more. People are out and about and interacting more."
Brazoria County recorded its third day of more than 20 reported cases in the last week.
Of Wednesday’s 20 reported cases, 14 people reside in Pearland. Windsong Care Center in Pearland recorded eight of the city’s announced cases.
Other residents announced as positive Wednesday included a teenage boy, a man in his 20s, two men in their 40s, a woman in his 60s, three men in their 60s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, and two men and two women older than 80.
Sebesta credited the “great relationships” the county has had with all nursing homes.
“We remain in good communication,” Sebesta said. “We have assisted them in getting PPE or whatever they need. They have been very good to work with.”
Angleton had the second-highest tally Wednesday with three residents testing positive — a man in his 30s considered probable, and a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s who are confirmed cases.
An Alvin woman in her 20s, an Iowa Colony woman in her 40s and a Manvel man in his 30s also were reported as positive, according to county numbers.
Brazoria County had 11 recoveries, bringing the total to 592 people.
Eleven county residents outside of Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons have died of COVID-related illnesses.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
