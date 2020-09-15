Brazoria County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Monday as in-person instruction continued or began in area schools.
As countywide daily case counts have slid back to the lower numbers reported earlier this month, school districts are tracking their own coronavirus infections.
Brazosport ISD released its plans to share new cases daily Wednesday, and other area school districts including Angleton ISD and Sweeny ISD are sharing updates in their own formats.
Sweeny ISD has a locally developed spreadsheet of cases, Superintendent Tory Hill said, though they are keeping track of cases and openly sharing updates with students, parents and staff as they come in.
“We have two teachers who have tested positive in the past month,” Hill said. “And one of those does not live in Sweeny, but another city.”
Monday was the district’s first day of in-person instruction. The two teachers who tested positive have not had interactions with students, Hill said.
“They have been on campus for back-to-school activities, but they haven’t had contact with any students,” Hill said. “One of the individuals had one day on campus working and then went home after that, and then the second individual had at least two days with symptoms on campus and there were other adults employees who were in close contact, and those adults are also quarantined, as recommended by CDC.”
The school’s custodial team immediately sanitized the area upon learning of the positive diagnoses, Hill said.
“And one of the teachers who tested positive for the virus is continuing the learning from home, as she is not feeling strong symptoms,” Hill said. “It was her desire to do that.”
No students who have been to campus this semester have tested positive as of Monday, Hill said.
“We will continue to communicate with students and parents as results come in,” Hill said.
One person tested positive within Angleton ISD, Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
“We check in with updates on Fridays on the updates section of our website,” Edwards said. “We’ve done one two Fridays in a row, so far… we’ll work on updating any cases on Fridays.”
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
No state prison, Brazoria County jail or retirement community employees tested positive for the virus on Monday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“One inmate at the Brazoria County jail tested positive,” he said. “And one resident at Cypress Woods in Angleton.”
Pearland led the municipality numbers Monday with 25 new cases. The second-highest number of cases was reported from Alvin, at nine. Lake Jackson had eight new cases, Angleton had four, two were from Manvel, Freeport and Clute, and Iowa Colony, Sweeny, Richwood, Jones Creek and Damon each had one new case.
The highest number of new cases by age group was among people in their 30s (15), followed by 10 adolescents and nine in their 20s. Six each of the people who tested positive Monday were in their 40s and 60s, four were in their 50s, and three each were in their 70s and under the age of 10. One case reported Monday is 80 or older, the county’s dashboard shows.
Monday’s additions bring the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the county to 9,724. Of those, 2,102 remain active while 7,526 are classified as recovered. There are 9 cases considered probable, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus. To date, there are 84 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.