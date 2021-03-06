Local school districts will continue to follow COVID-19 protocols already in place, officials announced Friday.
While Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded his mask requirement, updated guidance from the Texas Education Agency stated students, teachers and staff “shall wear a mask … wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing.”
Quarantine rules have not changed, and it’s not feasible for those in Brazosport ISD to be more than six feet apart for the entire school day, so requiring masks has resulted in fewer quarantines, according to a statement from Superintendent Danny Massey on the school’s website.
“After considering these factors, the students and staff in Brazosport ISD will continue to wear masks when it is unavoidable being in close contact with another person,” the statement says.
Angleton ISD officials also decided to continue following the district’s current protocols, which include that masks be worn in all district facilities, according to a statement on Angleton ISD’s website.
Additionally, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced all educators and school support staff are eligible to receive the vaccine — an announcement Superintendent Phil Edwards was pleased with, according to the statement.
“We are working with our local health care vaccine providers to help get our employees who want the vaccine access to it as soon as possible,” Edwards said in the statement.
In Danbury, no changes will be made to the school district’s mask requirements at this time, according to an email from district officials.
All precautions and protocols in Columbia-Brazoria ISD should remain the same unless the school board makes the decision to change something, Superintendent Steven Galloway said Thursday.
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees, too, has the option to make a decision to change its rules, Superintendent Tory Hill said Friday. The board met Tuesday, so they will not meet again until April unless a special meeting is called, he said.
In the meantime, the school district will maintain the mask protocols in place in order to ensure students have as safe and as normal a spring semester as possible, Hill said.
“We have about 45 days left in the school year and our ultimate goal is to operate within in-person learning and provide some sense of normalcy,” he said.
Hill also said the state recently made the decision to extend the hold harmless agreement in place through this semester. That means school districts will not be penalized through loss of state funding for any enrollment lost to the COVID-19 pandemic as long as the district has at least 80 percent of students enrolled in person, he said.
“So we are somewhat concerned that if we don’t carry forward with the masks, that some of our students may go virtual,” he said. “We’re currently 81 percent in person, so we want to maintain that number or even increase that number … If we remove the masks, some families may opt to go virtual and that could impact our ability to maintain our hold harmless status as well.”
DAILY CASE COUNT
Brazoria County COVID-19 officials announced 98 new cases of COVID-19 and 198 recoveries Friday.
Twenty-five probable cases were reported, meaning those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
Friday marked the third day this week of a double-digit case count, rather than triple digits, and 18 of the new cases were from tests more than two weeks old.
The largest number of confirmed cases was 21 in Pearland, followed by 12 in Angleton; seven in Alvin; six in Lake Jackson; five in Manvel; three each in Brazoria, Sweeny, Iowa Colony and Liverpool; two in West Columbia; and one each in Freeport, Jones Creek, Hillcrest Village, Oyster Creek, Sandy Point and Guy.
Among age groups, the largest number of confirmed cases was 19 among those in their 20s. Twelve cases were reported among those in their 50s, followed by 10 for adolescents and those in their 40s, seven for those in their 30s and in their 60s, three for those in their 70s and among children, and two new cases among those in their 80s.
As of Friday, there have been 32,192 cases reported in Brazoria County, of which 1,789 are active and 823 are probable. There have been 29,249 recoveries and 331 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
