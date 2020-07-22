ANGLETON — Clute’s Woodlake Nursing & Rehabilitation’s website indicates two employees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which were not included in the 110 new cases Brazoria County officials reported Tuesday.
Woodlake announced this update on its website days ago, showing a lag in reporting officials previously acknowledged. Since July 13, there has been one day that Brazoria County reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases with 92 on Saturday.
Among the new cases reported was a Pearland man in his 70s reported to have died. County Judge Matt Sebesta did not know any more details about the man besides his age range and city of residence, he said.
Five of Tuesday’s newly announced cases are linked to other nursing homes, Sebesta said.
“I have one Laurel Court employee,” Sebesta said. “And I have four nursing home residents — one at Creekside Alzheimer’s Center in Pearland, and three at K’s Place.”
Laurel Court is in Alvin and K’s Place Personal Care Home is in Angleton.
Woodlake’s website indicated that 50 residents and 60 employees all have pending test results, but the county has not received any related lab reports, Sebesta said. The facility could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.
According to their website, the procedure is to send infected employees home for at least 14 days, and they will not be allowed to return to work unless they receive two negative test results within 24 hours of each other. Should any residents be infected, they will be isolated in a designated unit or sent to the hospital depending on the severity of the case, the website states.
The number of new cases Tuesday spanned 17 communities across the county.
Angleton and Freeport both led the county in the highest number of new cases reported, with 15 added to each city’s tally. In Angleton, a woman in her 70s and a man 80 or older were included, as well as two women and one man in their 60s, one man in his 50s and three in their 40s, one woman in her 30s, a man in his 20s, three girls younger than 20 and a boy younger than 10.
At 15, the number of Angleton cases has dropped somewhat from previous tallies in the 30s, but Mayor Jason Perez is “not putting a lot of stock into it right now,” he said.
By his own observations, people are wearing masks and don’t seem to be hugging as much.
“So maybe they are practicing more social distancing, but obviously the numbers are the numbers so we just kind of go with that,” Perez said.
Freeport residents included a woman in her 60s, two men and three women in their 50s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 30s two men and two women in their 20s, two girls younger than 20 and a girl younger than 10.
Fourteen new cases were reported in both Lake Jackson and Alvin. Lake Jackson residents included four men ranging in age from their 20s to their 50s as well as a man under 20, nine women and a girl under the age of 10. A
Lake Jackson woman 80 or older, one woman in her 60s, and two each in their 50s, 40s and 20s were reported positive for the novel coronavirus.
Lake Jackson has not seen more than 21 cases in a day since the pandemic began, so their first responders haven’t been overwhelmed, Police Lt. Bryan Sidebottom said.
The police department coordinates with the Brazoria County Health Department and with their local agencies including EMS to notify first responders of whether they’re being dispatched to an area where there’s a possibility of exposure, so that they can put on the proper protective equipment, Sidebottom said.
“We maintain contact with the health department to get updates on obviously the cases and the recoveries,” he said.
While they’re not overwhelmed, Lake Jackson officials would like to see a decrease in new cases, Sidebottom said.
“Hopefully the trend of increasing will slow down and we will get this back under control as a society,” he said. “Hopefully we will continue to lower the curve and hopefully it won’t get any worse in the future.”
Further north in Alvin, a girl and a boy under 10 were included in the new cases, as was a woman 80 or older, a man in his 70s, a man and a woman in their 60s, a man in his 40s, a man and two women in their 30s, a man and two women in their 20s, and a girl younger than 20.
Pearland also reached double digits with 12 new cases of COVID-19 — a drop from the 47 new cases reported for the city Monday.
In addition to the Pearland man in his 70s — the only death reported Tuesday — residents reported as positive included a man in his 50s and three boys younger than 20. Pearland women included one in her 50s, two in their 40s, two in their 30s and two in their 20s.
Eight new cases were reported in Clute: a man in his 70s, two men in their 60s, three men respectively in their 30s, 40s and 50s, one woman in her 50s and a woman in her 20s. Brazoria added seven new cases to their total, all women: one in her 60s, three in their 40s, two in their 20s and one girl under 10.
Five new Danbury cases included a woman in her 30s and one in her 40s, a woman 80 or older, and a man in his 60s as well as one in his 70s.
West Columbia’s new cases included two men and two women: men in their 30s and 40s and women in their 40s and 60s. Iowa Colony also reported four new cases, in a man and woman in their 40s and two men in their 50s.
Officials reported three new positive cases for Jones Creek: a man and woman in their 30s and a woman in her 40s. Two new cases were reported for Manvel and Richwood — Manvel women in their 40s and under 20 years old, and two Richwood men in their 20s. A Surfside Beach man in his 20s, a Damon woman in her 50s, a Holiday Lakes girl younger than 10 and a Hillcrest Village woman in her 30s rounded out the county’s new additions on Tuesday.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
None of the new cases were in the Brazoria County Jail, and there were no probable cases, Sebesta said.
“No probables today,” Sebesta said. “All confirmed.”
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Included in the county’s Tuesday report were 73 recoveries.
“If we have an increase in cases we’re gonna see — ten days to a couple of weeks later we’re gonna start seeing an increase (in recoveries),” Sebesta said. “We’re starting to see that increase in recoveries.”
Brazoria County has reported 4,280 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 2,402 are active while 1,828 people have recovered. Twenty cases are considered probable, and 30 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
