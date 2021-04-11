The number of first- or only-shot COVID-19 vaccine doses headed to Brazoria County through the state government took a significant drop for the coming week. Only four health care providers are scheduled to receive vaccine shipments.
UTMB Angleton Danbury is to get 5,850 Pfizer vaccine doses. BASF in Freeport will receive 500 doses of the Moderna version, and the Dow Family Health Center in Lake Jackson and Village Medical Shadow Creek in Pearland both get 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Thousands of doses continue flowing to Harris County providers, though. The NRG Stadium hub has the largest allocation, with 42,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson version of the vaccine headed there.
Three more people died in Brazoria County because of COVID-related illnesses — a Jones Creek man in his 50s, a Pearland woman in her 50s and an Alvin man in his 60s.
The county reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 55 recoveries and 30 probable.
There were 13 cases in Pearland, six each in Angleton and Iowa Colony, three each in Alvin and Clute, two each in Liverpool. Manvel and West Columbia, and one each in Brazoria, Freeport and Richwood.
There were nine cases among people aged 10-19 years, eight cases among people in their 50s, seven cases each among people in their 20s and 30s, three each among children aged nine years and younger and people in their 40s, two among people in their 60s and one among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
