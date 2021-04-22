AUSTIN — The Texas House on Thursday night unanimously passed its proposed two-year, $246 billion state budget after members spent hours deliberating which tweaks to make to the massive spending plan.
The House’s proposed budget includes measures that would ban school vouchers, empty the governor’s economic development fund and cap some attorney general spending. But such amendments are not guaranteed to remain in the final spending plan. The proposal now heads back to the Senate, where the legislation will all but certainly then head to a conference committee for the two chambers to hash out their differences before it can be sent to the governor’s desk.
In a statement after Thursday’s vote, House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, said the chamber passed “a balanced budget that keeps spending in check while addressing the multitude of challenges that our state experiences, especially those experienced over the past year.”
One of the more notable votes happened Thursday afternoon when state Rep. Garnet Coleman, D-Houston, introduced an amendment that aimed to expand state and federal health care coverage for uninsured Texans. After a brief debate though, the amendment failed 68-80, with one Republican — state Rep. Lyle Larson of San Antonio — voting for it.
The proposal would have directed the governor and state health officials to use billions in federal dollars to expand health care coverage for uninsured Texans, including those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid yet too little to afford private health insurance. Its proponents were hopeful, since a majority of House members had signed on as co-sponsors to a separate bill that would expand Medicaid in Texas.
Republican state Rep. Giovanni Capriglione, the only House member to speak against the bill during Thursday’s debate, said that creating a new health care program — Medicaid or otherwise — is far too complicated an endeavor to tackle in a two-page amendment and cautioned that it in fact looked like a way to expand Medicaid without a public hearing or extended floor debate.
Later Thursday, House members also tackled another point of contention that’s emerged in recent weeks at the Legislature: What to do with tens of billions of dollars in federal funding for coronavirus relief. The chamber unanimously adopted an amendment by state Rep. Geanie Morrison, R-Victoria, to require a special legislative session to appropriate billions in funds that may come in after the Legislature adjourns from its regular session in May.
Before the vote, Morrison said “it is clear … that our founding fathers intended for appropriations to be handled by the Texas Legislature.”
House members also signed off Thursday on a supplemental budget to cover expenses from the current budget. The vote on that legislation, House Bill 2, was also unanimous.
The Texas House voted overwhelmingly around 5 p.m. Thursday in favor of an amendment to the state budget that would bar state dollars from being used on school voucher programs, which let parents use public money for private school education. The vote was 115-29.
State Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, who proposed the amendment, said it would not prohibit funds from going to public charter schools.
“This ensures that the funds we appropriate stay with our public schools,” he said.
Republicans also spoke in favor of the amendment.
“The reality is we have plenty of options and choice within our public schools,” said state Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston.
The vote again signaled the House does not approve of school voucher programs. Like other amendments adopted Thursday, though, it’s unclear whether it will be included in the Legislature’s final spending plan after the two chambers hash out differences in a conference committee. On the Senate side, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who heads the chamber, has been a vocal supporter of subsidizing private school tuition with vouchers in past legislative sessions.
House members adopted an amendment to the budget by state Rep. Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, that would defund the Texas Enterprise Fund and shift those $100 million dollars to the property tax relief fund. The enterprise fund, a controversial economic development program, is often referred to as a “deal-closing fund” that allows the governor’s office to offer financial incentives for companies considering expanding or relocating in Texas.
