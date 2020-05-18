Seven nursing home residents were a part of 19 new positive COVID-19 cases reported Monday afternoon.
After adding 32 cases Sunday, Pearland’s Windsong Care Center added another six residents to its count Monday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said. Pearland's Tuscany Village had another resident test positive, Sebesta said.
Pearland had 13 total residents become infected from the virus Monday, according to county data, including four women older than 80, two women in their 40s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 50s, along with four men in their 20s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
Local Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons had Scott and Darrington inmates in their 40s and a Clemens inmate in his 20s test positive for the virus.
Lake Jackson and Angleton women in their 60s and an Alvin woman in her 50s also tested positive, according to county data.
Brazoria County has reported 784 residents to test positive with 381 remaining active and 388 recovered. The county also has six probable cases and 11 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
