Brazoria County ended 2020 with a report of 209 new cases of COVID-19 on New Year’s Eve, capping the year with a total of 20,384 reported cases, of which 3,746 are active.
The largest number of new cases was reported in Pearland (47), while 14 other municipalities also had new cases.
There were 20 new confirmed cases reported in Alvin, 14 in Manvel, 10 in Angleton and in Lake Jackson, seven in Clute, six in Freeport, five in Richwood, four in Brazoria, two in Jones Creek, and one apiece in West Columbia, Sweeny, Liverpool, Bailey’s Prairie and Hillcrest Village, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
There were three among people in their 80s, six among those in their 70s and among children, 14 among adolescents, 17 among those in their 60s, 19 among those in their 30s and in their 50s, 20 among those in their 40s and 26 among those in their 20s.
Four of Thursday’s new cases are from test samples taken over two weeks ago.
Officials also announced 79 probable cases.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, or those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
In all, Brazoria County will end 2020 with 20,384 reported cases of COVID-19, not including those that have been reported in local prison units. Of the reported total, 3,746 are active and 933 are probable. Since the first two cases of the virus in Brazoria County were reported in Alvin on March 14, 15,498 people have recovered, and 207 have died.
Brazoria County officials will not announce new cases on New Year’s Day.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.