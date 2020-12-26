JANUARY
2Parents Rick Strickland and Ruby Faulk welcomed Preston Jude Strickland, who was born at 4:02 a.m. Jan. 2 at UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, making him Southern Brazoria County’s first baby of the year.
14 The Southern Brazoria County Animal Shelter Board showed interest in a united front at its meeting, indicating members could come to an agreement that will keep all parties satisfied in the pre-existing contract until 2023 after SPCA representatives originally wanted to terminate the deal early because they felt it wasn’t treating the animals or community fairly.
29 Families rushed to Clute Intermediate School after a false rumor of a student with a gun triggered a lockdown and evacuation. There was never any active shooter or danger, law enforcement officers confirmed by sweeping the building.
FEBRUARY
4 The Facts hosted a forum for the Republican Primary Election candidates for House District 25 representative and Brazoria County sheriff, which drew hundreds of spectators to the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
9 Anthony Perez Castillo, 28, died after a stabbing at the Pal Norte nightclub in Freeport. Martin Ismael Escobedo is charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault relating to the incident.
22 U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz makes the keynote speech at Brazoria County Republican’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Much of Cruz’s speech focused on the success of President Donald Trump and keeping the state and country red.
29 More than 1,000 people show up to VOW 22’s annual veteran suicide prevention hike in Lake Jackson.
MARCH
1 Katharine Cross, 64, was found dead of a suspected homicide in her West Columbia home. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in connection to her death.
2 A divided Danbury City Council fired former city secretary Moira Ginther, leading former councilman Bill Turnipseed to resign on the spot.
4 Danbury police chief Mark Pritchard resigned after less than two months in the position, calling the political realm of the city unstable.
14 Two Alvin residents were announced to test positive for COVID-19, which confirmed the virus was brought to Brazoria County.
17 Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a disaster declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
20 Lake Jackson City Council cancels its $29.4 million bond election because it could increase residents’ tax rates, which the council did not want to do amid the pandemic.
25 The “Brazoria County Stay Safe at Home Order” ordered non-essential businesses to close. The order allowed people to leave their homes for “essential activities” or to provide “essential government functions.”
30 Ellen Shaw, 79, died three days after testing positive for COVID-19, becoming the first death of a Brazoria County resident from coronavirus. She was an interior designer and an artist who painted Faberge eggs.
APRIL
2 Joe Munoz was arrested in connection with a burglary at The Food Basket food pantry in Clute while he also faced a first-degree felony in the case of a woman who was assaulted in her home in the middle of the night. Both incidents happened the same night. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
18 Justin Mueller, a Brazoswood High School graduate, was one of two San Marcos police officers seriously wounded by a gunman while responding to a domestic disturbance call. A third officer died at the scene. The shooter killed himself.
19 A small tornado touched down near Highway 35 west of West Columbia, causing minimal damage but tearing off roofs and downing trees.
19 Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, died after he got on a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus in Richardson and opened fire. He had stabbed and shot his brother-in-law outside of Alvin the day before and was wanted for questioning related to his girlfriend’s death in San Antonio weeks earlier.
27 Sadie Proffitt, who set the fire responsible for killing 18-year-old twins Omar and Daniel Attar, Omar’s wife Felicita, 18, and their son Omar Jr., 1, at a Lake Jackson apartment complex in October 2000, died at age 74. She had been released on medical parole nine years earlier.
MAY
1 The Facts switched to printing five days a week to adapt to the changing economy. Print editions of The Facts are distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The larger weekend print edition appears Saturdays. Online news coverage continues daily.
4 Coronavirus spread to local nursing homes with the report of seven cases at Windsong Care Center in Pearland.
11 Juan Antonio Cuevas Jr., an 18-year-old Columbia High School senior, drowned while swimming with friends at Surfside Beach.
13 Brazoria County began reporting probable COVID-19 cases in symptomatic people known to be in contact with someone with a test-confirmed case of COVID-19.
JUNE
1 Brazoria City Manager Olan Massingill announced his resignation after 13 months. Mike Collard was later hired to replace him.
7 47-year-old Mayra Macile died after being swept off the Surfside Beach jetties by waves created by Tropical Storm Cristobal.
7 Brazoria County announced 13 more COVID-19 cases, breaking the threshold of 1,000 total cases in the county.
15 Brazoria County officials said they were “losing ground” in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 as they reported 33 new cases in a day.
15 Ursula Reyes, Freeport’s former city secretary, pleaded guilty to theft and agreed to serve five years of probation and pay about $61,000 in restitution.
26 Brazoria County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case count at the time.
26 Gov. Greg Abbott orders all bars that make at least 51 percent of gross income from selling alcohol to close by noon in response to record-breaking case counts.
28 Ke’Juan Jones, 17, died in a shooting in Columbia Lakes.
30 Brazoria County reports 100 new cases in a day.
JULY
1 Freeport LNG commits to donating $1 million to the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee of Brazoria County, which will be paid out in $200,000 increments.
7 Texas Education Agency releases guidelines for students to attend school in person, requiring masks for counties with more than 20 reported COVID-19 cases. The agency also required students and parents to have a choice between in-person and virtual learning.
19 Athena Cherise Lange was charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing her boyfriend, 46-year-old Stephen Daniel Stewart, in a Brazoria mobile home.
27 Brazoria County surpasses 5,000 total cases of COVID-19.
28 Brazoria County reports 193 cases in one day, which would be the highest case count for a month.
AUGUST
2 Hundreds of Brazoria County residents turn out for a Back the Blue rally, organized in response to Black Lives Matter protests across the nation.
4 Brazoria County exceeds 6,000 COVID-19 cases, just eight days after reaching 5,000.
5 More than a month after the shooting death of a Wild Peach man during a home invasion, a Katy man is taken into custody and charged in his slaying, according to court records.
8 An electrical fire at the Goodwill Store on Circle Way caused little damage but required its temporary closure while repairs were made.
14 A video is of Brazoria resident Dee Lana Lambert’s youngest child dancing in the driveway is featured on a CBS-TV program.
17 Freeport officials and residents reached middle ground as the council approved a 12 percent water and sewer rate increase for the next fiscal year.
24 Eleven new banners honoring local heroes are hung in Lake Jackson thanks to the work of American Legion Post 306 and city officials.
27 Hurricane Laura turned east, sparing Brazoria County of a direct hit, but its high tides decimated the dunes at Surfside Beach.
31 The announcement of two more COVID-19 deaths makes August the deadliest month of the pandemic in the county to date with 26 fatalities, one more than July.
SEPTEMBER
2 After having to be halted in the spring, Brazosport College’s third annual Strive 2 Drive program wrapped up virtually with the annual giveaway of a new Honda Civic to Rhena Latiolais.
8 Students set foot for the first time in the new Danbury Elementary School as they start on-campus learning.
9 A former Liverpool firefighter and treasurer for the department paid $40,000 of restitution to the volunteer department and was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to theft.
11 Brazoria County reported a record-high number of new COVID-19 infections, topping 200 cases for the first time while adding two people to the death toll.
11 Angleton attorney Tom Selleck received Gov. Greg Abbott’s appointment to become the new district attorney for Brazoria County.
14 Brazosport ISD cut the ribbon to dedicate the new O.M. Roberts Elementary School. It would do the same the next day at Bess Brannen Elementary, closing out the construction of five new elementary schools.
17 Gov. Greg Abbott announced most of Texas will be able to loosen some coronavirus restrictions, including letting many businesses increase their capacity to 75 percent.
19 Brazoria County officials signed an emergency declaration and ordered voluntary evacuations and beach closures ahead of Tropical Storm Beta.
20 Another milestone fell as Brazoria County surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases.
21 Residents feel fortunate after bypassing a second potentially dangerous storm’s worst hitting Surfside Beach, though the surge from Tropical Storm Beta left behind piles of debris to clean up.
27 The Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce organizes a food-for-census effort to increase the local participation in the U.S. Census.
30 Beth Journeay retires as president and CEO of the Angleton Chamber of Commerce after serving the organization for 21 years.
OCTOBER
1 A jury, taking a little more than three combined hours, convicted Anthony “Tony” Baxter of murder and sentenced him to 70 years in state prison for the February 2019 slaying of his brother.
4 A worker’s positive COVID-19 test temporarily closed a water distribution site at the recreation center set up as part of Lake Jackson’s response to its water system emergency.
6 Sweeny ISD dedicates the Chevron Phillips Chemical CTE Center.
7 As Hurricane Delta neared its arrival in Louisiana, weather officials recommend Brazoria County residents stay away from the beaches.
9 Brazoria County made another few steps toward pre-COVID life as County Judge Matt Sebesta gave the OK for the county to opt-in to the state’s conditional bar reopening.
14 Brazoria County was no exception to the statewide influx in voter registration and early turnout, recording its largest-ever turnout on the opening day of early voting in the Nov. 3 election.
19 About 25 minutes into the Danbury ISD Board of Trustees meeting, some mature language and about 40 seconds of shrieking can be heard in the audio recording as hackers tap into the feed.
23 Angleton High School instituted a brief precautionary lockdown after a tip was called in about a threat on campus. The threat proved to be unfounded.
24 A phone call from a concerned sibling led a Brazoria County sheriff’s deputy to discover the body of a man who had been dead for almost a month and led to the arrest of two women in the Bailey’s Prairie home.
28 Carla Dowell permanently closes the iconic Kitty’s Purple Cow, the Surfside Beach restaurant started by her mother 38 years earlier.
29 Charles Castleberry, known for establishing American Realty, Castleberry Insurance, teaching Sunday school and being a fixture of the Brazosport community, dies at age 84.
NOVEMBER
5 UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury Campus announced it no longer will consider Aetna an in-network insurance provider starting in May.
7 Pat Brewer and his team of friends and colleagues, who call themselves Pat Brewer and the Do-Gooders, collaborated to clean the 86-foot-tall Stephen F. Austin statue off Highway 288, a periodic event that coincides with the Father of Texas’ birthday.
9 Emily Golden, 15, and Jaryn Morgan, 16, reported missing after last being seen Oct. 27 at Angleton High School, were found safe and reunited with their families, according to an update from Texas EquuSearch. Little information was released about where they spent the two-plus weeks, but they were found in Houston.
11 While the traditional countywide Veterans Day parade didn’t happen because of the pandemic, local veterans were recognized through an annual breakfast presented by West Brazos VFW Post 8551 Auxiliary in Sweeny and other celebrations.
13 Delivering hard work with a positive attitude is what brought H-E-B checker Charles Nichols and Brazoswood defensive end Kaleb Manning the honor of earning the Taylor Whitley Show Up award for their kindness and their diligence.
13 There was a festive atmosphere on the second floor of the Brazoria County Courthouse as a half-dozen children were legally adopted by the parents they already consider family.
14 Family and members of the Brazoria County Cavalry, law enforcement and others at the Buc-ee’s in Brazoria before driving to Jones Creek for the unveiling of a new graveside monument in honor of Cody Ford, who died 14 years ago in Iraq.
15 Caring, kind and hard-working were words colleagues and friends used to honor Pct. 1 Deputy Constable Brad Briscoe, a former longtime Angleton police officer, who died unexpectedly.
17 A combination of events led the City of Angleton to abruptly cancel meetings and shut down City Hall for disinfection.
22 Lake Jackson police find a body on the edge of the Brazos River, near the intersection of FM 2004 and CR 400, and determine the 37-year-old man’s death to be a homicide.
24 Sustained drought conditions prompted commissioners’ court to approve a countywide burn ban lasting up to the next 90 days. It would be lifted after a couple good dousings of rain.
DECEMBER
1 Residents’ complaints that contractors thinned out far too much brush and vegetation to leave a natural buffer between houses and an incoming apartment complex were supported and amplified by the city Planning Commission.
2 Emergency sirens blared from the BASF site for an abnormally long time when maintenance workers could not turn them off while conducting tests in the plant’s 800 block.
3 In a report of 244 new cases of COVID-19, more than a third of cases are more than two weeks old because of a communication failure between Angleton ER and Brazoria County. Some of the cases were found to be several months old.
8 For the 22nd year, people gather at the Brazoria County Courthouse to remember, during the holiday season, those who have lost their lives because of violent crime. Three “huge” Christmas trees are needed to hold the tribute ornaments.
8 Brazoria Fort Bend Rail District board members unanimously agreed to suspend operations on a possible direct short-line railroad at their last public meeting, ending discussions that began in 2014.
11 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing confirmed Lake Jackson’s water system did not have Naegleria fowleri present, the city announced.
11 UTMB Health officials and project contractors gathered at the former BRAND Energy building on Highway 35 to swing some gold-painted sledgehammers and celebrate the start of renovations for UTMB Health Angleton-Danbury’s 18,735 square foot medical office building to-be.
15 EDC President Jeff Pena won the runoff to represent Ward A on City Council by defeating former councilman Larry McDonald with more than two-thirds of the votes.
17 Blue Cross Blue Shield and CHI St. Luke’s Health fail to reach an agreement to extend their contract, meaning CHI St. Luke’s is no longer in-network for BCBS insurance policy holders.
19 The Brazosport Symphony Orchestra postponed its “A Chamber Music Christmas” concert until late January after COVID closed the concert’s planned venue, First Baptist Church Lake Jackson.
22 UTMB Health Angleton Danbury began giving out its first COVID-19 vaccines to staff not long after the clock struck 1:30 p.m.
22 An increase in hospitalizations across Brazoria County’s health region forced reinstitution of COVID-19 restrictions, including shutting down bars and requiring restaurants and other businesses to reduce capacity to 50 percent.
23 A long-awaited sigh of relief came over CHI St. Luke Health Brazosport employees as they received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
