ANGLETON — Two months and three weeks ago, the first two positive tests for COVID-19 were announced by Brazoria County officials. The addition of 13 new cases Sunday bumped up the county total from 990 to 1,003.
However, that number is poised to drop.
“We’ll also take out a bunch of those cases tomorrow with the inmates coming out and being shifted over to TDCJ’s dashboard,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said Sunday evening. “Between 250 and 300 of those cases will come off of our dashboard.”
The case count will be closer to 730 or 740 once those changes are made Monday afternoon, Sebesta said.
Sunday’s report encompassed positive tests reported to the county both Saturday and Sunday, including another death linked to Windsong Care Center in Pearland. No information was released Saturday because the county’s computer and phone systems were being upgraded.
Confirmed cases announced Sunday include a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 40s and a girl under 10 from Alvin; a man in his 40s and a man in his 50s from Angleton; a Freeport man in his 40s; a Sweeny woman in her 30s; a Rosharon woman in her 30s; a Manvel man in his 50s; and a man in his 20s and woman in her younger than 20 from Pearland.
Sunday’s count included two probable cases, an Alvin woman in her 20s and an Angleton girl under 10.
With labs running more slowly on the weekends, Sebesta cautions against putting much meaning into the number of new cases, and does not believe a Memorial Day spike has passed.
“I would not say that at this time at all,” he said about the possibility of passing. “That is something we’ll look at over the next few weeks, and see what the case count looks like.
“Every day’s a new day,” Sebesta said.
County officials also reported 22 recoveries.
“Recoveries are good,” Sebesta said. “But unfortunately, we also had a death today.”
He had not seen anything in writing but after speaking with county spokeswoman Sharon Trower, Sebesta believed the new fatality was a man in his 70s, he said.
No new cases were reported within nursing homes Sunday.
“It’s a good thing, but again, the labs run slower on the weekends,” Sebesta said. “So hopefully we’ll have very very few nursing home-related cases this next week. It’s slow for me on the weekend too.”
As of Sunday night, Brazoria County has seen 1,003 individuals test positive for COVID-19. Of those, 426 are confirmed while 10 cases are listed as probable. More than half of all residents — 553 — have recovered, while 14 people have died from the virus.
Like the total case count, the number of deaths also will drop today when prisoners are removed. The daushboard will show nine county residents have died of the virus after eliminating inmate cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
