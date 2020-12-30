SWEENY — Teachers and staff with the Sweeny ISD now have the opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
This follows Brazosport ISD's Monday announcement that its staff members will have the opportunity to get a vaccine in partnership with Community Health Network.
"Each Sweeny ISD teacher/staff member has had a profound impact on families while charged with the care, education, nourishment of their students and are an integral part of the health and safety of our community,” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill wrote in an email Wednesday morning. "In addition, each Sweeny ISD teacher/staff member has responded to the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic while conducting the day-to-day operations of our schools and ensuring the efficient delivery of instruction, virtually and in-person."
The school district is working in partnership with Sweeny Community Hospital to provide the vaccines. Sweeny ISD teachers and staff who want to get a vaccine through this program have to fill out and submit a survey by noon Thursday. Hill apologized for the short notice.
The survey is available online at is.gd/sweenyisdvaccine.
The latest COVID-19 case report from the Brazoria County Health Department showed three more COVID-related deaths — an Alvin man in his 100s, a Pearland man in his 70s and a Sweeny man in his 90s.
There were 281 new COVID-19 cases, 198 recoveries, 85 probable cases, one case transferred out of the county, and one resident case at The Colonnades at Reflection Bay skilled nursing facility. Five of the 281 cases are from tests taken more than two weeks ago.
Pearland led county municipalities with 62 cases, followed by 28 in Lake Jackson, 22 in Alvin, 17 each in Angleton and Manvel, 12 in Clute, 10 in Richwood, eight in West Columbia, six in Brazoria, three in Sweeny, two each in Danbury, Freeport, Hillcrest Village and Oyster Creek, and one each in Jones Creek and Liverpool.
There were 36 cases each among people in their 30s and 40s, 35 cases among those in their 50s, 31 cases among people in their 20s, 22 cases among those aged 10-19 years, 16 cases among people in their 60s, 10 cases among children 9 years and younger, nine cases among people in their 70s and one case for people 80 years and older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
