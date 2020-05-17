Brazoria County reported an all-time high daily COVID-19 new case count, the death of an inmate and the infection of a Clute nursing home resident Sunday.
More than 30 new cases are linked to Pearland’s Windsong Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, and the virus is now reported in a resident of Clute's Creekside Village Nursing Home Facility, Brazoria County officials announced.
The county reported 40 new cases, which County Judge Matt Sebesta believes is the highest daily total that’s been seen thus far. However, he doesn’t think that’s indicative of a larger trend, he said.
“The majority of the cases were nursing home related,” Sebesta said. “That’s the place that houses our most vulnerable, and so it is concerning when we have an outbreak in a nursing home."
There were 28 residents and five employees of Windsong to test positive, Sebesta said.
“I believe everyone has been tested in the facility, but I don’t think everyone has been positive," he said.
County numbers indicate that the Pearland cases include six men ranging in age from being in their 60s to 80 years old and above, and 27 women ranging in age from their 30s to 80 years old and above.
One resident of Creekside Village tested positive for the virus, Sebesta said. As of Sunday afternoon, he did not know the condition of the woman, who is in her 70s, he said.
The county does not know how the virus entered the facility, but residents and staff will be tested, Sebesta said.
“That is something the governor has ordered,” he said. “I believe within the next week or two … all nursing homes and their staffs will be tested.”
He is “absolutely” worried about the outcome of that testing, but is hopeful that there will be many negative results, he said.
Two of the new cases are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates housed at the Stringfellow and Terrell Units in Rosharon. County officials also announced that the Terrell Unit inmate, a man in his 70s, has died from the virus, and are sending prayers out to the family.
Across the rest of the county, there are new cases in an Alvin woman in her 50s, a Manvel woman in her 30s, a Lake Jackson man who is at least 80 years old and a West Columbia woman in her 30s.
The West Columbia case is the 13th to be linked to a gathering that took place earlier this month, Sebesta said.
No recoveries were included in Sunday’s update.
The addition of the new numbers brings the total number of reported cases to 767 countywide. Of those, 369 have been confirmed and are active, while 380 people have recovered and 11 people have died from the virus. County data shows that seven cases are listed as “probable,” meaning that those people are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who are confirmed to have been infected by the novel coronavirus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
