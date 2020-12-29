ANGLETON — With six new COVID-19 deaths announced Tuesday, Brazoria County has crossed another threshold.
The deaths of three Angleton men and an Angleton woman in their 70s, a Pearland woman in her 60s and a West Columbia man in his 70s are the latest virus-related fatalities, bringing the county total to 204, according to the dashboard.
With 19,894 cases having been reported in Brazoria County, the fatality rate is about 1.03 percent, while the rate of recovery remains fairly high at about 75.02 percent. The rest of the percentage is in cases that remain active.
County officials announced another 208 recoveries Tuesday, bumping the number of recoveries up to 14,924.
County officials also announced 342 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, of which the greatest numbers were reported among residents of Pearland (103) and among those in their 30s (55).
New cases were also reported in Angleton (41), Alvin and Lake Jackson (29 each), Manvel (25), Freeport and Brazoria (11 each), Sweeny (10), West Columbia and Iowa Colony (eight each), Clute (six), Richwood (five), Jones Creek and Damon (three each), and Oyster Creek, Holiday Lakes and Hillcrest Village (one each).
Every other age group also saw multiple new cases added to the tallies Tuesday, according to the county dashboard. Forty-seven cases were reported among those in their 20s; 46 each were reported among adolescents and those in their 40s; 34 were reported among those in their 50s; 29 were reported among those in their 60s; 18 were reported among those in their 70s; 12 new cases were reported among children; and eight were reported among those 80 or older.
One case is from a test administered more than two weeks ago, and four of the new cases are linked to residents of Country Village Care in Angleton, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said via email.
Trower’s email also included one case that transferred out of county jurisdiction and 47 probable cases. Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
No new cases are linked to the Brazoria County Jail, she said in her email.
Altogether, there have been 19,894 cases of COVID-19 reported among county residents, of which 3,718 are active and 841 are probable. There have been 14,924 recoveries and 204 fatalities.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
