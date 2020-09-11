Not long after the Texas Education Agency announced a plan to track COVID-19 cases in state school districts, Brazosport ISD made public an online COVID dashboard showing daily infection totals of students and staff at the district’s schools.
The Brazosport ISD dashboard, which went active Wednesday, shows a current total of six cases in the district — four among students and two among staff. Brazoswood High School has two active student cases and one staff case, while Lake Jackson Intermediate School and R. O’Hara Lanier Middle School each show one active student case. The other active case is for a non-campus staff member.
The district made the announcement of the COVID dashboard Wednesday.
“A positive case indicates that the individual has been tested and received a report verifying an acute infection of the virus,” according to a BISD statement. “Brazosport ISD will continue to send daily notifications of suspected and confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to the staff and families of the affected campus or department.”
Residents can access the dashboard at brazosportisd.net/covid19.
Brazoria County as a whole added a triple-digit number of new infections for the second consecutive day along with three deaths linked to the virus.
All three fatalities were men who lived in Pearland. One was in his 40s, one was in his 60s and the third man was in his 80s.
In all, there were 127 cases reported on the day, bringing the county’s COVID case number up to 9,302. There are 267 more recovered people, 143 fewer confirmed cases and an unchanged level of 24 probable cases.
The most reports came out of Pearland, with 66. There were 13 cases in Manvel, eight each in Alvin and Angleton, six in Lake Jackson, four each in Brazoria and Iowa Colony, three in Clute, two each in Danbury, Holiday Lakes and Richwood, and one each in Bonney, Brookside Village, Freeport, Jones Creek, Liverpool, Oyster Creek, Sweeny and West Columbia.
A combined 58 cases, or 45.6 percent of Thursday’s cases, came from people age 20 to 39. There were 21 cases among people in their 40s, 20 among people in their 50s, 10 each among people in their 60s and those aged 10-19, three cases among children nine years old and younger, and two cases each for people in their 70s and older than 80.
Among the new reports are two cases among employees at the Laurel Court skilled nursing facility in Alvin, one among the residents at the Colonnades at Reflection Bay skilled nursing facility in Pearland and one new prison employee case, County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
