Brazoria County District Attorney Jeri Yenne is resigning after two decades in the position, she announced Tuesday.
Yenne’s last day will be Sept. 30; Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint a replacement to serve the two years remaining on her current term.
Her announcement follows a Monday evening announcement by her husband Lake Jackson City Manager Bill Yenne, that he will retire Aug. 31.
“Throughout the years as District Attorney, I have worked to ensure that justice is done, crime victims are protected, the public is safe and that no innocent person is convicted of a crime,” Yenne said in a letter to Brazoria County residents Tuesday. “The time has now come for me to pass this responsibility to someone else.”
Yenne thanked the men and women of law enforcement for risking their lives to protect residents and said Brazoria County’s people are its greatest resource.
“As I leave you, I ask that in the future you insist that your elected officials of all parties continue to set aside their differences and work for the common good because you deserve it,” she said in the letter.
