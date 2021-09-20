Fewer than 400 residents remained without power Sunday evening, but they all are expected to have their electricity back by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Only 373 CenterPoint Energy and 24 Texas-New Mexico Power customers were without power as of 5:49 p.m. Sunday, according to poweroutage.us.
TNMP crews dropped the count from 250 to a couple of dozen Sunday, spokesman Eric Paul said. Texas-new Mexico customers still without power should call 888-866-7456 to report their outage for swifter service, he said.
“If the automated system recognizes your phone number and confirms the correct address, that should work to confirm that we know or to report a new outage,” Paul said in a release. “If the automated system doesn’t recognize your number and asks for a ZIP code, you’ll need to speak to an agent. Please go through the ZIP code steps, but then hold the line and select to report an outage via an agent.”
If your power is on, Paul asks that you call or text friends, family or neighbors who may be out to let them know to call them.
CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman Alejandra Diaz reported “99.9 percent” of its customers had their power returned as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Hurricane Nicholas may have damaged meter boxes or weatherheads during the storm’s landfall. In those cases, customers will need to contact a qualified electrician to make sure the damage is repaired before the company is able to restore service to them, Diaz said.
Although the company’s natural gas supply was stable, if residents smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, they should immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy, Diaz said.
Customers should call 811, the nationwide “Call Before You Dig” number, before they begin cleaning debris to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, Diaz said.
CenterPoint Energy and TNMP officials maintained all customers should have their power returned by no later than 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Nick Irene is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0149.
