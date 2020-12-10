LAKE JACKSON — An 85-year-old man crashed into a Lake Jackson house this morning and was pronounced dead after, police said.
No one in the house was injured, according to a news release from Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch.
The man was driving east in the 100 block of Lake Road when the silver Chevrolet Silverado left the road and crashed into a house at the intersection of Lake Road and Cacao Street, according to the release. There is significant damage to the house.
Lake Jackson Emergency Medical Services took the 85-year-old Brazoria man to CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport, where he was pronounced dead, the release states. Police have not determined the cause of death, Welch said.
The investigation is ongoing, but intoxication is not suspected to be a factor, the release states.
