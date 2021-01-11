Brazoria County is not included in the list of 28 COVID-19 vaccine hubs announced by the Texas Department of State Health Services, but there are hubs in Harris County.
The state health agency said that this week the state will direct most of its COVID-19 vaccines to the hubs as a better way to vaccinate more people and do it faster.
All Phase 1A and 1B people can receive vaccines at these sites, regardless of where they live. People are asked to visit the online registration link of a hub near them to sign up.
The Harris County hubs are Harris County Public Health (vacstrac.hctx.net), the Houston Health Department (houstonemergency.org/covid-19) and Houston Methodist Hospital (houstonmethodist.org/coronavirus/vaccine-updates).
The hubs will receive 158,825 vaccine doses this week, with 38,300 split statewide between other health care providers.
The agency didn’t specify which providers would get how many doses. County Judge Matt Sebesta didn’t return a request for comment on if he was aware of the state’s vaccine distribution plans for the county this week.
According to the latest numbers in the Department of State Health Services’ online interactive vaccine availability map, and an announcement by the Brazoria County Health Department, the department was completely out of vaccine doses Friday.
However, the map showed other providers had vaccine inventory going into the weekend. Sweeny Community Hospital had 180 doses, the Walgreens in West Columbia, the Kroger pharmacy in Clute and the county annex in Lake Jackson each had 80 doses, Walgreens in Angleton and Clute had 70 doses, and the H-E-B pharmacy in Lake Jackson had four doses.
The map of available doses is available at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
The county had 265 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 44 probable. Thirty of the cases are from tests more than two weeks old, and there were no recoveries announced, which is standard for Sunday updates.
Pearland led municipalities with 62 cases, followed by Angleton with 33, 32 in Alvin, 17 in Lake Jackson, 12 in Manvel, 11 in West Columbia, 10 in Brazoria, nine in Iowa Colony, eight in Clute, seven in Danbury, four each in Freeport and Liverpool, three in Brookside Village, two each in Damon, Richwood and Sweeny, and one each in Holiday Lakes, Jones Creek and Oyster Creek.
People in their 20s had the most county COVID cases on the day with 43, followed by 37 for those aged 10-19, 35 for people in their 30s, 32 among people in their 40s, 31 for people in their 50s, 24 among those in their 60s, 11 for children aged nine and younger, five among people 80 and older, and three for people in their 70s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
