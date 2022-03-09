LAKE JACKSON — One officer has resigned and another placed on unpaid leave after their handling of an accident scene resulted in a Richwood man's arrest, Lake Jackson police said.
Rolando Reyes of Richwood, who is an administrator of a social media page, released a video there of him being confronted by the two officers Friday. Another online “citizen journalist” site subsequently shared it on its channels as well. It shows the officers telling Reyes he could not film the accident scene, including that filming the vehicles' license plates was against the law.
After Reyes first refused to stop filming and then to leave the accident scene, officers took him to the ground and placed him under arrest, the video shows.
The officers mishandled the situation, a news release from the Lake Jackson Police Department states.
"Their actions were based on an erroneous understanding of law, which resulted in an arrest of a citizen who was legally videotaping a nearby traffic accident," the release states. "Police department supervision quickly discovered the error, released the citizen and initiated our internal affairs process. At this time, the internal affairs investigation is complete, and we have taken appropriate action given the circumstances of the incident.”
Officer Johnny Cagle, who initiated contact with Reyes, resigned before the department finished its investigation. Officer Mendoza, who also is shown interacting with Reyes, is on unpaid leave and required to undergo remedial training in the areas of the law related to the incident, the release states.
The release did not specify the length of unpaid leave Mendoza received.
The department is consulting with the Brazoria County District Attorney's Office to determine whether any criminal charges related to the incident are warranted, according to the release.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.