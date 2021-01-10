ANGLETON — Brazoria County’s daily COVID-19 case count Saturday topped 300 for the seventh time since Dec. 15.
There were 319 new cases with 169 recoveries, 75 probable and 26 from tests that are more than two weeks old.
Most of Saturday’s COVID cases came from Pearland, with 67. There were 36 new COVID cases in Lake Jackson, 32 in Angleton, 24 in Alvin, 15 in Manvel, 12 for Freeport, 11 in West Columbia, eight in Brazoria, six each in Clute, Iowa Colony and Sweeny, five in Danbury, four in Bailey’s Prairie, three in Holiday Lakes, two each in Liverpool and Sandy Point, along with one each in Bonney, Richwood and Surfside Beach.
In a continuing pattern, infections among age groups are spread relatively evenly among people aged from 10 years old to 59.
There were 43 cases among those in their 50s, 41 among people in their 40s, 40 each for people aged 10 to 19 years and those in their 20s, and 33 among people in their 30s.
Fourteen cases were among children aged 9 years and younger, 11 for people in their 70s and two cases for people age 80 and older.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
