Since setting a daily high of 191 cases a week ago, Brazoria County has seen a steady decline in newly reported infections, dropping Monday to the lowest count since July 1.
While encouraged by the gradual seven-day drop, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta is not ready to call the surge seen in July as over.
“Let’s give it a few weeks before we consider it a trend,” Sebesta said. “Also to consider is that, over the weekend, weekends are generally a little bit slower, so, let’s look at data at, at least, a full week or two at a time.”
Monday’s 73 new cases is the least since 69 were reported July 1. That was one of just six days in July the county reported fewer than 100 new cases in a day.
In the first three days of August, however, it has yet to hit that mark, with Monday’s count preceded by tallies of 80 and 74.
The number of recoveries also is starting to close in on the number of active cases. With 26 patients deemed recovered Monday, it brings the total since the mid-March start of the pandemic to 2,747, while there are 3,081 cases considered active. That is almost half as many as the peak difference of 612 more infections than recoveries registered July 20.
The last time the county has more cumulative recoveries than active cases was July 4, when it had barely 1,000 active cases and 2,106 overall.
Pearland continues to lead in the number of cases, adding 24 confirmed cases to its count Monday. There were 10 new positive tests results reported among Alvin residents, seven in Clute and five each in Lake Jackson and Manvel. Four each were reported in Rosharon, Angleton and Freeport.
Iowa Colony, Brazoria, Bailey’s Prairie and Brookside Village each added two cases, and Damon, Richwood, Sweeny and West Columbia added one apiece.
“Many cities in Brazoria County are seeing fewer cases, following a run of high cases, which is great,” Sebesta said. “Then there’s, you know, Pearland, which is our most densely populated city, so it makes sense that they are going to the city that’s generally going to have the most cases, the highest numbers.”
Alvin has generally had higher case numbers, Sebesta said. It shows 478 active cases through Monday, second-most in the county.
“It’s harder to see a clear connection why their numbers are higher,” Sebesta said. “The good news is that we had no deaths to reports today, 26 recoveries, only two nursing home residents and no prison employees.”
New cases ranged from 16 cases among people in their 30s, 14 cases of people each in their 20s and in their 50s, eight people each in their 40s and their 60s, six cases among residents in their 70s, five among adolescents, one aged 80 or older and one younger than 10.
The two county-reported nursing home residents Monday include one in Cypress Woods Nursing Home in Angleton and another was Oak Village Healthcare in Lake Jackson, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said.
“While these decreasing numbers are hopeful-looking, I don’t want to speculate why the numbers are going down, so I just can’t say there’s a trend,” Trower said. “We are just going to continue watching the cases that we get and see where they fall; that’s the best anyone can do.”
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Of the 5,894 cases reported in the county, 3,081 are confirmed active and 2,747 have recovered. There are 22 cases considered probable and 44 people with COVID-19 have died.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
Food pantry taking extra precautions
Brazosport Cares Food Pantry reopened as planned last week with new safety precautions in place to ensure it is not forced to close against because of a possible COVID-19 infection.
Offices reopened July 27 and serving the public restarted July 28, Brazosport Cares Food Pantry Development Associate Nicole Larson said. The pantry closed in mid-July as a precaution after a staff member suspected being exposed to the virus.
“We’ll be open from now on, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for serving food,” Larson said. “Anybody who is in need of food right now can come in and get some food.”
They will continue operating with a drive-through model, with some extra measures in place.
“We’re going to ask to please wear your mask and have some space in your trunk so that our volunteers can load up the trunk for your food,” Larson said. “There are still no walk-ins at this time, not with everything that is going on.”
If someone wants to schedule a donation they can call 979-239-1225, Larson said, or they can email development@brazosportcares.org.
“At this time, we do not have access to canned goods, so any canned goods, we’re looking for,” Larson said.
They also have volunteer opportunities available, Larson said.
“We need volunteers to help us pack the emergency boxes, help us distribute food on Tuesdays and help us deliver to homebound seniors,” Larson said. “Anyone who would like to participate can email volunteer@brazosport cares.org.”
