Brazoria County announced its 10th resident in their 50s to die from COVID-19.
A Pearland man in his 50s became the 64th Brazoria County resident who had the virus determined to contribute to or cause his deaths, officials announced Friday.
“You hate to see any deaths from this and we’ve had too many,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Of the deaths, 24 people were in their 70s, 20 in their 80s, eight in their 60s, 10 in their 50s and two in their 40s, according to county data.
The county announced 89 new infections Friday, the lowest number since Monday. Thursday’s 126 cases made up the highest number since Aug. 14, almost two weeks earlier.
Sebesta doesn’t get out much to see, but he believes most people are wearing masks and trying to distance themselves in public, he said. It’s less clear whether people are limiting social interactions.
“That I can’t answer,” Sebesta said. “But when I stop to get gas at the gas station or I go to the post office, by and large people are wearing masks and giving people space and that’s a good thing.”
Of Friday’s 89 cases, 38 were in Pearland, more than five times more than the next-largest number of seven new cases each in both Alvin and Angleton.
Manvel and Iowa Colony each had six new cases, Lake Jackson had five, Freeport had four and Clute had three. There were two new cases in Bonney, Damon, Brookside Village, Jones Creek and Sweeny. One new case in Brazoria, Richwood and Liverpool rounded out Friday’s count.
There were no new cases linked to the county jail or any assisted-living or nursing facilities Friday, Sebesta said.
This makes two days of no new cases at the jail after 34 new infections were announced in inmates from Monday to Wednesday. The lack of new cases has nothing to do with limited testing since the jail has plenty of test kits and orders more every time they run out, Sheriff Charles Wagner said Friday.
“We’re having no problems whatsoever getting the testing kits and … we get results back within 24 hours,” Wagner said. “We’re paying a little more for it, but we really need to know on this stuff.”
The county’s purchasing department ensures the sheriff’s department has plenty of cleaning supplies — “We’re using lots of it,” Wagner said — and they are using UV lights to try to prevent spread, he said.
“We’re doing a lot better than I thought we might be at this point,” he said.
The highest number of new cases Friday were in people in their 40s with 19, followed by 17 in people in their 30s and 16 in people in their 20s. Thirteen of the people newly announced to test positive are in their 50s, 11 are aged 10 to 19, six are in their 60s, four are in their 70s, two are younger than 10 and one is 80 or older.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Brazoria County is up to 8,303 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 3,263 are active and 4,949 are considered recovered, of which 250 were announced Friday. There are another 27 cases considered probable, meaning they are in people exhibiting COVID symptoms who are linked to another person who has tested positive.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
