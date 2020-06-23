The number of COVID-positive residents requiring hospital care has almost tripled during the recent surge in cases, but officials aren’t worried that local capacity will be stretched, they said.
Brazoria County has 32 residents under hospital care, according to the health department. The last time the county reported the number of hospitalizations, June 10, just a dozen people required hospital care, according to county data.
Brazoria County reported 473 residents remain active among its 1,243 total infections as of Monday evening, according to county data. That translates to about 6.8 percent of residents with the novel coronavirus being hospitalized.
In comparison, Galveston County has 34 hospitalizations out of its 1,247 active cases of COVID-19, or 2.7 percent.
While the raw number of hospitalizations is up significantly, the ratio is down slightly from two weeks ago, when it stood at 7 percent, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“It’s around the same percentage,” Sebesta said. “The numbers went up and we have more and more cases.”
Despite to steep incline of positive results, hospital capacity is still available and ready, the judge said.
“I’ve heard from no hospitals that are at capacity,” Sebesta said. “They are showing no red flags. Everything is still under control and we want to keep that way.”
CHI-St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Chief Executive Officer Al Guevara said the facility has seen an increase in tests being ordered and positive results over the last week.
“We have plans in place and fortunately we haven’t had to implement them yet,” Guevara said. “We have seen an uptick in some hospitalizations, but the vast majority are resting at home.”
The facility is in a good position if the outbreak worsens throughout the community, he said.
“We have never had an issue with beds,” Guevara said. “We are doing really well in that aspect.”
Guevara encouraged the “proven methods” of containing the spread such as mask-wearing, social distancing
“This is something we will learn to deal with,” Guevara said. “I think it makes a difference if you do these things.”
