The arrival of Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers came with additional bad news -- two more Brazoria County residents died because of the virus.
Both of the people who died were women, one an Alvin resident in her 70s and the other an Angleton resident in her 50s, according to County Judge Matt Sebesta.
Overall, there were 80 novel coronavirus reports Saturday, including 247 more recovered and 169 fewer confirmed cases. There are now 8,383 cumulative reported cases in the county, with 5,195 recovered and 3,095 confirmed.
There were no new reports from local nursing and assisted-living facilities, nor any new reports from the county jail.
Pearland led all cities again, posting 27 reports, followed by 17 in Angleton and nine in Manvel. There were also eight cases in Alvin, five in Clute, three in Lake Jackson, two each in Brazoria, Freeport and Iowa Colony, and one case each for Liverpool, Danbury, Hillcrest Village, Sweeny and West Columbia.
Among age groups, people in their 40s had 18 cases, there were 17 cases among people in their 20s, 12 cases for people in their 30s, people in their 50s showed 11 cases, there were eight cases among those in their 60s, seven among those aged 10-19, five for children 9 years old and younger, and two cases for people in their 70s.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.