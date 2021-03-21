Almost 9,000 Brazoria County residents have the opportunity to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.
There are 5,850 first-dose Pfizer vaccines earmarked for UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus, and 500 doses each are going to the county health department’s clinics in Alvin, Angleton, Lake Jackson and Pearland. There are also 500 doses headed to Sweeny Community Hospital. One hundred doses each will be at five Kroger pharmacies — 1804 N. Velaso St. in Angleton, 800 N. Dixie Drive in Clute, 3245 East Broadway St. in Pearland, 11003 Shadow Creek Parkway in Pearland and 8323 Broadway St. in Pearland.
Another 100 does are going to the Terrell state prison unit in Rosharon.
Brazoria County reported 88 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with 104 recoveries and 33 probable cases. Six of the 88 new cases are from tests that are more than two weeks old.
There were 17 cases in Pearland, nine in Lake Jackson, six in Alvin, five in Angleton, three each in Freeport and Manvel, two each in Clute, Iowa Colony and Sweeny, and one each in Bonney, Brazoria, Oyster Creek, Richwood, Surfside Beach and West Columbia.
There were 14 cases among people in their 20s, 10 among people in their 40s, eight among people in their 50s, seven among people in their 30s, five each among children aged nine years and younger, people aged 10-19 and those in their 60s, and one case among people in their 70s.
Probable cases account for those exhibiting COVID symptoms and who are linked to others who have tested positive for the virus, usually by living in the same household. The definition of probable cases also includes those for which antigen tests have provided presumptive laboratory evidence of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
