An outbreak at Creekside Village Healthcare accounted for almost one-sixth of the 125 new COVID-19 infections reported Satrurday, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
"Twenty of Clute's are from Creekside Village," Sebesta said. All of the cases are among residents, officials said.
Those cases contributed to Clute shattering its single-day high mark of new cases, with 32 reported Saturday. Previously, Clute’s highest mark was 19 residents reported as positive July 14.
Mayor Calvin Shiflet called the record number “awfully high” and continued to urge clean and healthy preventive practices by his residents.
Before Saturday, Clute had 354 residents who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The home also had one resident report positive as apart of Thursday’s report, according to county data.
Representatives at Creekside Village declined to comment. Administrator Amy Brieden but did not respond to attempts to reach her by cell phone or email.
Of Saturday’s 125 announced cases, Pearland had the second-most, registering 25, followed by Freeport (16), Angleton (15) and Lake Jackson (11). There were eight reports from Alvin, the city’s lowest daily total since July 23. Richwood also had five cases; Manvel had four, three each came from Sweeny and Brazoria; and one resident was positive in Holiday Lakes, West Columbia and Jones Creek.
One probable positive was out of Pearland, Sebesta said.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
People in their 50s were the most-affected age group, followed by people in their 30s (20), people in their 60s (19), adolescents (16), people in their 40s (16), people in their 20s (14). Nine people older than 80 contracted the virus while seven more tested positive in their 70s. Only two cases involved kids younger than 10.
Brazoria County has now had 6,495 COVID cases since the pandemic arrived in the county in mid-March. There are 3,348 cases considered active, 3,033 people recovered, 53 fatalities and 24 probable cases.
The county’s death rate — 0.8 percent — remains less than half the state’s rate at 1.7 percent. The national rate among people who contract the virus is about 3.3 percent, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
County officials also reported 38 recoveries.
Pearland, Manvel, Oyster Creek and Brookside Village are the only communities with more than 20 cases to report more recoveries than active cases, according to county data.
For age groups, recoveries among kids younger than 10 and people in their 30s and 50s outnumber active cases.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
God help them. They have no support from thier owners. Let's all pray for them please.
