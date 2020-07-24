An Alvin man in his 60s was announced to have died Friday, marking the fourth consecutive daily coronavirus-related death reported in Brazoria County.
“A death is the absolute worst part of all of this,” Sebesta said. “I hate it not for just the families, but for Brazoria County. I look at Brazoria County as a family.”
Of Friday’s 140 reported cases, the county’s most populated and most affected city, Pearland, had the most reported cases, with 34 residents announced to test positive. Alvin followed with 20 reported cases.
In Angleton, Cypress Woods Care Center had one resident and five employees account for the city’s 18 reported cases, Sebesta said.
In the southern part of the county, Lake Jackson had 11 residents added to its case count, while Freeport had 10 residents announced to test positive.
Brazoria had its worst day in a week, recording eight cases of COVID-19 in its city, according to county data. Clute also had seven residents tested positive for the virus.
Richwood, Sweeny and Liverpool each recorded three of residents who tested positive for the virus. West Columbia and Jones Creek each had a pair of residents report positive, according to county data.
Smaller communities including Bonney, Oyster Creek and Hillcrest Village had one new case each, according to county data.
Brazoria County also reported more than 100 residents recover from COVID-19 for the second time in three days with 117 people, Sebesta said.
None of Friday’s reported cases were Texas Department of Criminal Justice related nor probable positives.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Brazoria County has reported 4,649 cases of the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,605 are active, 2,008 are recovered, 20 cases are probable and 33 people have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
