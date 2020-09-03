Two more Brazoria County residents died from COVID-19 according to reports released late Thursday, which were affected again by computer problems, bringing a late but reportedly accurate case number of 89.
The Brazoria County Health Department had technical issues again Thursday, which delayed the reporting of the daily reports until after 6 p.m.
"We did have computer problems again today, but the computers did come up, and I do have a total case count," Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said at about 5 p.m. "We’re working on getting it input.”
Once the day’s numbers went online, Sebesta said the two deceased were both women, one in her 90s from Pearland and the other was in her 80s from Freeport.
There were 89 total reported cases Thursday, the largest number since 126 on Aug. 27. Along with the two dead, there were 237 more recoveries, bringing the number down to 150 fewer active cases.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
Pearland had the most cases Thursday with 32, followed by Angleton (14) and Lake Jackson (11). Freeport showed eight cases, while there were six in Alvin, five in Manvel, three in Iowa Colony, two each in Brazoria and Danbury, and one each in Damon, Hillcrest Village, Richwood and Sweeny.
Overall, the county has 8,637 cumulative reported cases, 5,711 recovered, 2,827 active, 73 dead and 26 probable.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
