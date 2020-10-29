While COVID-19 alarms aren’t going off in Brazoria County again, other parts of Texas are getting ready for what could be an unfortunately viral holiday season.
Reports out of Travis County state the interim local health authority, Dr. Mark Escott, warned county commissioners the county could be under Stage 4 conditions by next week, though he noted Thursday that modeling showed improvement. Stage 4 is the county’S second-most restrictive level of COVID-19 protocols.
Escott said projections for Thanksgiving are bleak.
To try to control the spike in El Paso, the county judge imposed a a two-week shutdown of nonessential businesses and countywide curfew to try to provide some relief to the area’s hospitals.
In Brazoria County, 61 new cases were announced Thursday. It’s fewer cases than Wednesday’s 70, and part of a trend of increasing case counts for the county in the last three weeks.
There were 23 recoveries and three probable cases. One case was from a resident at the Colonnades at Reflection Bay in Pearland. Also, 21 of the 61 cases were more than two weeks old.
Overall, there are have been 11,464 COVID cases in Brazoria County, with 10,569 recovered and 155 deaths.
Pearland again led cities with 27 cases, followed by Alvin with nine, five each for Angleton and Brazoria, three each for Freeport and Lake Jackson, two each for Iowa Colony and Liverpool, and one each for Jones Creek and Richwood.
For age groups, there were 13 cases for people in their 20s, 10 in people in their 30s, nine each in their 40s and adolescents, five each in their 50s and 60s, four in children, two in their 70s and one 80 or older.
Brazosport ISD closed out Thursday with four student COVID cases — one at O.M. Roberts Elementary, three at Brazoswood High School — and two staff cases, one each at Freeport and Gladys Polk elementary.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
