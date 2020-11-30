ANGLETON — As medical workers and officials brace for a surge of coronavirus cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, Brazoria County saw a bright spot in reporting more recoveries than new cases Monday.
The county reported 73 new cases and 92 recoveries. None of the new cases are from nursing homes or the county jail, 19 are probable cases and 13 are from tests administered more than two weeks ago.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the U.S. could see “surge upon a surge” of the coronavirus in the weeks after Thanksgiving.
Locally, UTMB Healthcare Systems Staffing advertised it is “urgently hiring” medical assistants and patient service specialists for its “COVID prevention force.”
They “seek additional clinical staff to propel our mission beginning in December,” according to a flyer. Shifts are available from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit utmbhcss.com to apply.
Monday’s case count pushed Brazoria County’s numbers over the 14,000 mark, bringing it to 14,069 cases, meaning about 3.76 percent of the county’s population is known to have been affected.
Of the 54 confirmed cases, 14 were from Pearland. The next-highest number was eight from Lake Jackson, then seven from Alvin. There were four new cases in Sweeny, three each in Angleton, Freeport, Brazoria and Clute and two in Manvel. Iowa Colony, West Columbia, Richwood, Danbury, Brookside Village, Liverpool and Holiday Lakes each had one new case.
The highest case count was among people in their 60s with 13. There were 10 in people in their 20s, eight for people in their 40s, seven for people in their 70s, five among those in their 30s, four each for people in their 50s and adolescents and three among people 80 or older.
The death toll remains at 169 after no new deaths have been reported to the county in the last week. There are 1,694 confirmed active cases, 337 probable and 11,869 people have recovered.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, usually by living in the same household, as well as those for which antigen tests have provided “presumptive laboratory evidence” of infection, no matter whether the person qualifies as a close contact.
The new infections announced daily are from tests taken at least several days previously. On average, it takes two to four days for labs to return results, but some tests could take longer before the findings are reported to the county.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
